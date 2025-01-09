Browns Are Being Linked To Former First-Round Offensive Lineman

The Cleveland Browns just found their new offensive line coach.

Now, they need to find some reinforcements for Mike Bloomgren’s unit.

Notably, given Jedrick Wills’ well-documented struggles, they could be all-in on a left tackle in the offseason.

With that in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes they could go after another struggling player.

In his latest column, he listed Evan Neal of the New York Giants as a potential trade candidate:

“Jedrick Wills Jr. hasn’t worked out as Cleveland’s left tackle and is an impending free agent. The Browns are projected to be $21 million over the salary cap and are likely to use the second overall pick in the draft on a new quarterback,” Knox said.

In 22 career starts, Neal has allowed 11 sacks.

The chances of them exercising Neal’s fifth-year options are slim.

As such, they will most likely shop Neal, who could be available at a major discount.

Granted, his numbers aren’t particularly great, and he hasn’t looked like the potential anchor they hoped he’d be.

However, he’s just 24 years old, and we’ve seen multiple players turn things around after a change of scenery.

It’s been hard to find success at any position with the Giants over the past couple of years, and maybe he needs a fresh start somewhere else.

He certainly qualifies as a cheap option, which the Browns will likely need at most positions.

Of course, they will also want to add an insurance policy, perhaps with a veteran, just in case his struggles continue if the Browns end up going after him and getting him in the offseason.

