Analyst Notes Browns’ Home Opponents For 2025 Schedule

The Cleveland Browns didn’t find much success this season.

They were expected to be a playoff-caliber team, but that wasn’t the case at all.

It all started with a blowout home loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and the team never recovered from that.

Their wins came against the Jacksonville Jaguars and some unlikely triumphs over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

Needless to say, the fans hope next year will bring better things for the organization.

With that in mind, Browns insider Fred Greetham shared the list of next season’s opponents so fans can start drawing conclusions.

#Browns opponents for 2025: HOME: Steelers, Ravens, Bengals, Dolphins, Bills, Packers, Vikings, Titans, 49ers. AWAY: Steelers, Ravens, Bengals, Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets, Raiders. Happy New Year! — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 31, 2024

As usual, the Browns will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Cincinnati Bengals twice: once at home and once on the road.

They will also host the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers.

Judging by this year’s numbers, they will have quite a tough schedule at home, especially if the Niners bounce back from a shockingly disappointing season.

Things are slightly better on the road, though.

On top of their usual divisional matchups, they will also meet the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Granted, the Jets and Bears should all be better, but people have been saying that about them for years, so you never know.

Whatever the case, the Browns have several issues to address in the offseason, and only then can we make predictions about their potential record.

NEXT:

Mel Kiper Jr. Links Browns To Top RB Prospect