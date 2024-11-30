Latest Playoff Picture Shows Where Browns Currently Stand

The 3-8 Cleveland Browns are a long way away from being in playoff contention, but the team is 2-2 under Jameis Winston and has restored some hope for the stretch run.

Winston has inspired fans to rally behind them and realize the season may not be lost after all.

The Browns have a chance to keep hope alive on Monday night when they take on the 7-5 Denver Broncos, who are currently in sole possession of the AFC’s final wild-card spot and are a full two games ahead of the field with the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts at 5-7.

They are in 11th place in the conference and four games behind Denver.

It’s far too early for fans to get their hopes up, but as soon as Jameis Winston took over at quarterback, fans started reminiscing about last year’s stretch run when Joe Flacco came off his couch to lead this team to a streak of huge wins down the stretch to lead them to the playoffs.

Taking down the Broncos is the first step toward making things interesting down the stretch since they are the team the Browns need to chase down.

A loss would all but end any hopes of an improbable postseason run.

It’s far too early for the Browns to start thinking about the postseason, and the Dawg Pound needs to do its part to motivate the team to win on Monday.

