Analyst Believes Browns Made A Telling Decision About Jedrick Wills Jr.

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback, but that’s not their only area of concern right now.

The left tackle position has been a major headache for most of the season, and it likely won’t get any better for the remainder of the year.

Dawand Jones’ tenure as a starter was shortlived, as he sustained a season-ending injury.

Jedrick Wills Jr. lost his starting spot and is set to become a free agent.

With that in mind, Jason Lloyd argued that the Browns’ failure to give him a contract extension speaks volumes about their desire – or lack thereof – to sign him.

Talking on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, he claimed that the Browns, a team that usually gets deals done right away, allowed Wills to play on the fifth year of his contract because they don’t think he’s a part of their future.

The fact that Jed Wills is playing on his 5th-year option for the #Browns should tell you everything you need to know | @ByJasonLloyd #DawgPound | https://t.co/9DiWVHiAnV pic.twitter.com/rGrpTVHvm4 — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) November 29, 2024

The veteran tackle is also dealing with a knee injury and suffered a setback.

It doesn’t seem like he’ll be healthy again, and he may have played his final game with the organization already.

Wills also faced some serious backlash for stating that he had made a “business decision” not to play because of a knee injury and lost his starting job shortly after.

It’s hard to envision him being back with the team next season unless he agrees to a low-money kind of deal, and even then, he might not start.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do At QB In 2025