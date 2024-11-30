Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, November 30, 2024
Analyst Believes Browns Made A Telling Decision About Jedrick Wills Jr.

By
Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback, but that’s not their only area of concern right now.

The left tackle position has been a major headache for most of the season, and it likely won’t get any better for the remainder of the year.

Dawand Jones’ tenure as a starter was shortlived, as he sustained a season-ending injury.

Jedrick Wills Jr. lost his starting spot and is set to become a free agent.

With that in mind, Jason Lloyd argued that the Browns’ failure to give him a contract extension speaks volumes about their desire – or lack thereof – to sign him.

Talking on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, he claimed that the Browns, a team that usually gets deals done right away, allowed Wills to play on the fifth year of his contract because they don’t think he’s a part of their future.

The veteran tackle is also dealing with a knee injury and suffered a setback.

It doesn’t seem like he’ll be healthy again, and he may have played his final game with the organization already.

Wills also faced some serious backlash for stating that he had made a “business decision” not to play because of a knee injury and lost his starting job shortly after.

It’s hard to envision him being back with the team next season unless he agrees to a low-money kind of deal, and even then, he might not start.

