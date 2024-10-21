LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Fans Booing Deshaun Watson’s Injury

NBA legend LeBron James knows quite a lot about the city of Cleveland, having spent 11 seasons in a Cavaliers uniform during his 21-year career.

He also knows about the city’s fanbase, too.

That’s why when James speaks out about what he sees, Cleveland fans will listen to his words.

James did just that after the Browns’ latest loss, this one to the Cincinnati Bengals in a contest where Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson was taken off the field with a potential season-ending Achilles injury.

The NBA veteran sent a clear message to fans who booed during the player’s injury on X as James did not hold back about those individuals’ actions.

“Cleveland Fans! Yall know how much we’ve been thru throughout the years both good, bad and indifferent,” James wrote on X, adding, “With that being said booing anyone that’s down with an injury let alone your own player is LAME AF!!”

James finished the social media post with a saluting emoji “To the ones who didn’t” boo Watson’s injury.

The Browns are expected to announce later today the extent of Watson’s injury during their Monday postgame press conference.

James has used his platform to speak up about issues across the sports world and beyond, sharing his thoughts with the 53.1 million followers he has on X.

The Cavaliers drafted James with the No. 1 overall pick in 2003, and he remained in Cleveland until the end of the 2010 season.

James returned to Cleveland in 2014 after a four-year stay in Miami, and he delivered the franchise’s only NBA championship during his second stint with the Cavaliers.

