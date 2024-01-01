Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / ESPN Reveals Their Super Bowl Chances For Browns

ESPN Reveals Their Super Bowl Chances For Browns

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Baltimore Ravens thoroughly dismantled the Miami Dolphins, 56-19, on Sunday to clinch the top seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.

That leaves the Cleveland Browns, who have already clinched a playoff berth, with little to play for in their regular season finale against Cincinnati.

Currently, the Browns are the fifth seed in the AFC and cannot advance any higher.

More than likely, head coach Kevin Stefanski will rest several starters against the Bengals to prepare for the playoff push.

Now the question remains of how far the team can advance in the playoffs and if Cleveland can get to the Super Bowl.

On Monday, Browns analyst Fred Greetham displayed an ESPN screenshot on his Twitter account that Cleveland has a 2% chance of reaching the Promised Land.

Greetham also joked that Browns fans see the low percentage yet still remark, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance!”

Listed above Cleveland in ESPN’s post is Baltimore with a 55% chance to reach the Super Bowl followed by Kansas City (11%) and Miami (9%).

While the Ravens have proven they will be the team to beat in the AFC, many football analysts believe the Browns are a dark horse to be reckoned with.

The Chiefs have been shaky lately, winning just three of seven games since their bye week.

Kansas City also had to pull out all the stops to slip past Cincinnati on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are an enigma.

On paper, Miami is one of the most talented teams in the NFL.

However, on the field, they can underperform as they did in losses against Tennessee and Baltimore.

Given Cleveland’s habit of overcoming adversity all season, the AFC is truly anyone’s ballgame.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Browns Send Special Message To Their Fans

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Clears Up Potential Browns Effects Of NFL Week 18

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Graphic Shows Browns Duo Is Making NFL History

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Jets Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Browns CB Greg Newsome II Praises Notable Lions Rookie

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares Thoughts On 'Incredible' Performance From Browns WR

1 day ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

David Njoku Sounds Off On Analyst That Doubted The Browns

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Injured Browns Defender Could Return For The Playoffs

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Flacco #15 looks on in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Flacco Reached Another Milestone In Win Over Jets

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Injury Update On Elijah Moore

2 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Cavs Fans Had Special Gesture With Browns Star

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Sends Strong Message About The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

ESPN reporter issues a warning about Browns players

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Analyst Who Predicted Browns Losing Record

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Notes Major Factor That Makes Browns QB Joe Flacco 'Special'

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Apologizes For Bad Browns Projection Before 2023 Season

3 days ago

Former NFL star J.J. Watt

Former NFL Superstar Criticizes NFL Teams For Passing On Browns QB Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Emulates Legendary QB With Recent Run

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Jets In Week 17

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Notes How Different Amari Cooper Has Been In Browns Uniform

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Jets Matchup On Thursday

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Has As Many Passing TDs This Season As His Former Team

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Special Guest Helped Browns WR Amari Cooper Celebrate Recent Honor

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Status Of Browns WR 'Up In The Air' For Jets Game On Thursday

4 days ago

Browns Send Special Message To Their Fans

No more pages to load