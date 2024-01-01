ESPN Reveals Their Super Bowl Chances For Browns

The Baltimore Ravens thoroughly dismantled the Miami Dolphins, 56-19, on Sunday to clinch the top seed in the AFC and a first-round playoff bye.

That leaves the Cleveland Browns, who have already clinched a playoff berth, with little to play for in their regular season finale against Cincinnati.

Currently, the Browns are the fifth seed in the AFC and cannot advance any higher.

More than likely, head coach Kevin Stefanski will rest several starters against the Bengals to prepare for the playoff push.

Now the question remains of how far the team can advance in the playoffs and if Cleveland can get to the Super Bowl.

On Monday, Browns analyst Fred Greetham displayed an ESPN screenshot on his Twitter account that Cleveland has a 2% chance of reaching the Promised Land.

#Browns fans after seeing ESPN’s AFC Playoff chances to make the Soper Bowl “So you’re telling me there’s a chance!” pic.twitter.com/rQGFPNl9oI — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) January 1, 2024

Greetham also joked that Browns fans see the low percentage yet still remark, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance!”

Listed above Cleveland in ESPN’s post is Baltimore with a 55% chance to reach the Super Bowl followed by Kansas City (11%) and Miami (9%).

While the Ravens have proven they will be the team to beat in the AFC, many football analysts believe the Browns are a dark horse to be reckoned with.

The Chiefs have been shaky lately, winning just three of seven games since their bye week.

Kansas City also had to pull out all the stops to slip past Cincinnati on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are an enigma.

On paper, Miami is one of the most talented teams in the NFL.

However, on the field, they can underperform as they did in losses against Tennessee and Baltimore.

Given Cleveland’s habit of overcoming adversity all season, the AFC is truly anyone’s ballgame.