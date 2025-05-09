LeSean McCoy Has A Strong Belief About Browns’ Future Starting QB

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of questions to answer ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Fans and analysts alike are curious to see what product this team will roll out this season and what their outlook will be.

Some are more optimistic than others, but one theme seems to come up with nearly every analyst.

People are wondering who the starting QB will be for this team, considering they have four viable players on the roster heading into the season.

LeSean McCoy talked about this room in a recent edition of “The Facility,” indicating that Shedeur Sanders has a strong chance to be QB1 at some point during the year.

“If Shedeur goes in here and plays well in preseason, and looks good in practice, we’re going to have a conversation,” McCoy said.

.@CutOnDime25 is confident Shedeur Sanders will start for the Browns as a Rookie 👀 pic.twitter.com/DlKVmT6UUc — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) May 8, 2025

McCoy was very clear that Sanders shouldn’t, and likely won’t be, the starter in Week 1, but considering the competition ahead of him in the depth chart, it might not take long for him to get an opportunity.

Joe Flacco didn’t look like himself in 2024, and Kenny Pickett has never shown that he can be the guy in an offense, so neither of those athletes is likely to be the full-time starter, which just leaves Dillon Gabriel in Sanders’ way.

Gabriel played well in college, and the Browns did take him in the third round of this year’s draft, but it remains to be seen what his outlook in the NFL will be.

Sanders has the experience of his father to rely on, and he’s been in the spotlight a lot over the past few years.

This team has a lot to figure out, and until they do, they could go through significant growing pains.

NEXT:

Browns Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents