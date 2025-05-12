LeSean McCoy Heard Interesting Rumor About Browns Rookie Camp

The Cleveland Browns have an exciting rookie class joining the team, headlined by Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger, and a pair of accomplished college quarterbacks in Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

There is a lot to love about this class, and fans will be hoping that these rookies can make an immediate impact to ensure another 14-loss season isn’t on the horizon.

Two-time Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy said during Monday’s episode of The Facility that his sources inside Browns minicamp shared an interesting bit of information with him.

“They told me he (Shedeur Sanders) looks like the best player out of the whole camp.”

Lesean McCoy said his sources inside Browns Minicamp told him this: “They told me he looks like the best player out of the whole camp” 👀🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/s2lvDIDN9r — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) May 12, 2025

Other insiders have said that Dillon Gabriel looked like the better quarterback between the two rookies, so it’s not worth putting too much stock into a two-day rookie minicamp with no pads on.

That being said, it’s exciting that this organization went from having such a bleak outlook at the quarterback position to having two fun rookies to look forward to.

It’s unlikely either one will win the Week 1 starting role, though McCoy isn’t alone in saying that Sanders could certainly start at some point in 2025.

With two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns’ franchise quarterback might not be on the roster yet, but with four starting candidates currently in town, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see all four see playing time in 2025 to see if any can be the solution.

Gabriel and Sanders both accomplished a lot in college, and while they weren’t first or second-round picks, there is plenty to love when watching both of them.

