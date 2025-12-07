Numbers Tell A Surprising Story About Myles Garrett And T.J. Watt

There hasn’t been much for Cleveland Browns fans to get excited about during this dismal 3-9 campaign, though there is an easy Week 14 matchup with the 1-11 Tennessee Titans coming up that the Browns can hopefully capitalize on. While there haven’t been a ton of fun Sundays for this fan base, there are a few subplots that provide reason for hope for the future.

The main reason is the fact that Myles Garrett is still on this team and is signed through 2030. Garrett is rampaging towards the single-season sack record with 19 through 12 games and is staking his claim as undoubtedly the best pass rusher of his generation.

Prior to this year, the first name many would bring up in that debate to oppose Garrett would be T.J. Watt.

However, as Polymarket Football pointed out on X recently, the two aren’t in the same stratosphere at the moment, as Watt is making $41 million this year to Garrett’s 40, yet Watt has just seven sacks and 18 solo tackles.

Garrett would surely be the first to tell you that Watt being as great as he is helps push Garrett to be great. After all, it’s Watt’s record of 22.5 sacks that Garrett is chasing.

Pittsburgh’s defense has taken a step back in general in 2025, and Watt hasn’t been the same game wrecker that he typically is. He’s on pace for his seventh double-digit sack season over the past eight years, while Garrett has eight in a row in the past three games.

Garrett has the Defensive Player of the Year award locked up as long as he stays healthy.

It will be interesting to see if Watt takes it personally and comes back next year ready to break, hopefully, Garrett’s sack record.

