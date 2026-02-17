Longtime Analyst Sends Message After David Njoku’s Exit

The Cleveland Browns have been going through some big changes so far in this offseason, and they have already lost a very loyal star. Tight end David Njoku recently said that he will be leaving the team to test free agency and find a new home in the NFL.

This wasn’t a huge shock, especially considering his situation with rookie Harold Fannin Jr. emerging in this past season.

Speaking on his show, Bruce Drennan talked about what Njoku brought to the team during his tenure.

“I thought he was a very good receiving TE. He was dangerous after he caught the ball,” Drennan said.

"I thought he was a very good TE, he was dangerous after he caught the ball." #DawgPound David Njoku is a Top __ Browns' TE of all-time. presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/UCxs9leG6h pic.twitter.com/rom2OaLVJo — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) February 17, 2026

The Browns are the only team Njoku has played for, and he has mentioned plenty of times his love for the city. But the writing for him has been on the wall for several months now.

The Browns have been emphasizing the young, up-and-coming players they have, and it felt like Njoku was losing his role.

Njoku made it clear that he adores the Browns and their fans by posting a special message to social media after announcing that he was headed to free agency. He called the last nine years a “beautiful journey” and said how grateful he was for everyone involved.

During his time with the Browns, Njoku has racked up 384 catches for 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns during 118 games. He will be remembered as one of the best pass-catchers the Browns have ever had. It is obvious that anyone replacing Njoku will have big shoes to fill, but Cleveland feels confident that Fannin is about to have a stellar run next year and beyond.

Like many fans, Drennan is commending Njoku and all that he did for the Browns, but he is ready to see what’s next.

NEXT:

Browns Fans Are Asking The Same Question After Tyreek Hill's Release