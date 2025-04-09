Louis Riddick Believes 1 QB Prospect Wants To Avoid Browns

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders appears to be playing a strategic game ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, with reports suggesting he hopes to slide past the first three selections.

The Heisman finalist ranks among the top quarterback prospects, but sources indicate he’s looking to avoid landing with organizations like the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders demonstrated remarkable resilience last season despite working behind inconsistent offensive line protection.

His impressive performance caught attention across the league, but according to ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, Sanders and his advisors have specific landing spots in mind—and they don’t include teams holding those coveted early selections.

“This young man is going to be just fine. And you know what? I hope he doesn’t go in the top three picks… And I think his camp would tell you the same thing. There are other teams who they want to go to,” Riddick stated during an appearance on First Take.

“I hope he doesn’t go in the top three picks. And I think his camp would tell you the same thing. There are other teams who they want to go to,” – @LRiddickESPN on Shedeur Sanders 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/UhAhN1iPDd — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 9, 2025

Draft circles have consistently linked the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants to Sanders with their top-three selections.

However, his apparent desire to avoid these destinations could significantly alter first-round strategies.

Several other franchises might provide better environments for Sanders to develop his talents.

The New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, or Las Vegas Raiders could each offer the structural support and stability necessary for him to flourish at the professional level.

Riddick later clarified that his commentary wasn’t meant to criticize individuals within the Browns organization, particularly those with whom he maintains professional relationships.

He specifically praised quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, a connection dating back to their draft days, while expressing genuine admiration for head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

The coming weeks will reveal whether Sanders’ reported preferences influence his ultimate landing spot as draft boards continue to evolve.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Doesn't Believe Browns Will Make 1 Rumored Move In Draft