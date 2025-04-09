Hanford Dixon Doesn’t Believe Browns Will Make 1 Rumored Move In Draft

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of options right now.

They can take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, but many of the prospects aren’t that impressive.

Instead, many expect them to take Colorado star Travis Hunter.

That’s why, given those possibilities, Hanford Dixon doesn’t think they will even consider trading down.

In the latest edition of his show, the legendary defender shut down that narrative and rumor about the team potentially moving down from No. 2.

“I really don’t think that we’re gonna trade out of that number two spot,” Dixon said.

Do you want the #Browns to take Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter at second overall? #GoBuffs "I really don't think that we're gonna trade out of that number two spot." –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by https://t.co/eLIHIUQcCx pic.twitter.com/f5Dmab6v4L — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) April 9, 2025

Many insiders believe the Browns could look to trade up from the second round and right back into the first round to land either Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe.

The Browns could trade down from No. 2 and still likely get their hands on Hunter, Abdul Carter, or even Mason Graham, but that could also be a risky move.

You don’t want to leave the NFL Draft without your quarterback, but you also don’t want to leave it without either your first or second option.

Andrew Berry will have his work cut out for him.

While this team will finally have its fair share of draft selections to get younger at many positions, Berry’s track record in the NFL Draft has left much to be desired and raised plenty of concerns in the past.

