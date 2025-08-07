Browns Nation

Thursday, August 7, 2025
Louis Riddick Reveals Why He’s Worried About Shedeur Sanders

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Louis Riddick Reveals Why He’s Worried About Shedeur Sanders
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

 

The Cleveland Browns will unveil rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders when they face the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener.

The fifth-round pick gets his first taste of NFL action in a Browns uniform after spending most of training camp working with the fourth team unit.

Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are sidelined with hamstring injuries while Joe Flacco is expected to sit out the exhibition game.

ESPN analyst and former NFL executive Louis Riddick believes the situation puts Sanders in a difficult position.

During a recent appearance on Get Up, Riddick expressed concern about the team’s approach with the rookie quarterback.

“I’m afraid he’s going to get on the field in preseason games without a lot of practice reps and then they’re going to ask him to perform these heroic tasks in order to prove that he’s worthy of being a starter when he hasn’t had enough reps to really get comfortable. That’s the kind of battle he’s dealing with right now. But if anyone can get it done, it’s this kid because he’s been trained the right way,” Riddick said.

The former executive knows this scenario well from previous training camps.

Coaches often demand NFL-level reads and technique from players who haven’t received proper guidance in practice situations.

Players get benched or criticized for mistakes they were never properly coached through.

Riddick suggested the organization may be placing too much weight on Sanders’ shoulders too early in his development.

The limited practice reps with higher units could set the rookie up for failure rather than success.

Sanders has received minimal work with the starters throughout camp. His performance Friday night could determine how the coaching staff distributes reps once the injured quarterbacks return to action.

The Browns quarterback situation remains unsettled heading into the regular season.

Sanders now has an unexpected opportunity to make his case for more meaningful snaps moving forward.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation