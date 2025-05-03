Louis Riddick Names Perfect Team Fit For Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns want to keep Nick Chubb for 2025 and beyond, but they’re facing some unexpected competition.

The Chicago Bears, after missing out on Ashton Jeanty in the draft, have set their sights on the veteran running back. And they’ve got a respected voice in their corner pushing for this move.

Louis Riddick, who knows a thing or two about building NFL rosters, made a compelling argument on ESPN’s NFL Live for why Chubb should consider a fresh start in Chicago.

“You talk about the fact that they wanna protect Caleb first and foremost. Well, how do you protect him? By running the football, setting up play action,” Riddick explained. “Have a real credible running threat,” Riddick said. “So they’ve rebuilt the interior through their offensive line … Nick Chubb needs to go ahead right now and be beating down the door of the Chicago Bears and saying, ‘Hey, look, I wanna run behind this offensive line. I wanna be a part of this’ And Caleb Williams should be going, ‘yeah, Nick. Come play for us,”

The former NFL executive didn’t stop there. He pointed out how a true ground game would benefit the entire Bears offense.

With new weapons on the outside stretching defenses thin, Chubb would likely see fewer stacked boxes.

Back in Cleveland, the running back room is getting crowded.

Jerome Ford made a notable sacrifice before the 2025 season by taking a pay cut to secure his spot with the Cleveland Browns. This move initially seemed to clear the path for Chubb’s return.

But then draft weekend happened. The Cleveland Browns selected not just one but two running backs: Quinshon Judkins with the 36th pick and Dylan Sampson at 126.

With Ford already on the roster and these two newcomers joining the backfield, the math becomes problematic.

Carrying four running backs seems unlikely for the Cleveland Browns this season.

