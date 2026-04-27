Browns’ New TE Could Emerge As Surprise Impact Player

The Cleveland Browns are not shy about identifying a need and then approaching it with vigor in the NFL Draft. After doubling up on running backs and quarterbacks last year, the Browns employed a similar strategy in the 2026 NFL Draft, adding multiple players at different positions.

With glaring needs at offensive lineman and wide receiver, it should be no surprise that the Browns stocked up on those prospects in the early rounds. Later on, they filled a somewhat under-the-radar need by drafting two tight ends.

In fact, one of them could turn out to be among the better selections of their 10 total choices. Joe Royer was a very productive college receiver who broke a significant record held by a future Hall of Famer while at the University of Cincinnati.

That is why Dane Brugler of The Athletic is saying the Browns’ new tight end, who was drafted in the fifth round, could emerge as a surprise impact player from this year’s draft class.

“Day 3 pick who could surprise: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati,” Brugler wrote. “Justin Jefferson is an ascending player with big-time speed; tight end Carsen Ryan has ‘make it’ traits; center Parker Brailsford is undersized but has tremendous movement skills. However, Royer has an opportunity to make an immediate impact, with a skill set that favorably complements Harold Fannin Jr.”

Back in 2024, Royer made 50 receptions, which broke Cincinnati’s single-season record for a tight end, which was held by Travis Kelce, who, as a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2013 NFL Draft, went on to become arguably the best receiving tight end in NFL history. While that is certainly out of reach for Royer, who was the No. 170 overall pick, he should still be able to make a strong contribution to the Browns based on that background.

The Browns also selected BYU tight end Carsen Ryan with their final pick in the draft, at No. 248 overall in the seventh round. He is another receiver to pair with Fannin in the two-tight end sets that Cleveland head coach Todd Monken successfully utilized when he was the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens with Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

With a class headlined by offensive tackle Spencer Fano and wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, the Browns have shown a commitment to improving their offense, and they are hopeful that Royer will become a big part of that effort.

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NFL Experts Are Raving About Browns' 2026 Draft