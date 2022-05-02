Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / LSU Coach Comments On Browns’ Cade York Pick

LSU Coach Comments On Browns’ Cade York Pick

By

SEC Championship - Georgia v LSU
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

In case you haven’t heard the outstanding news, the Cleveland Browns drafted a kicker this weekend.

A franchise kicker has been a missing piece of the arsenal since the Phil Dawson era a decade ago.

LSU’s Cade York seems like the perfect choice for the Browns and for this moment.

Many people believe this but especially his college coach, former LSU special teams coordinator, Greg McMahon.

McMahon, who retired after the 2021 season, cannot get done extolling the praises of York.

 

What McMahon Said

The Browns, especially special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, did a lot of background work on York.

In addition to Priefer watching film with York at the NFL Combine in early March, he talked to McMahon about York.

It is worth noting that McMahon and Priefer have a long relationship because McMahon worked with Priefer’s father Chuck.

McMahon said to Priefer:

“Look, you’re family. This is a business decision, and if I were going to go back to the NFL as a coordinator, I would draft [York]. Whatever it took to get this guy, I would draft this guy.”

McMahon doubled down on his assessment of York by telling Nate Ulrich:

“This guy’s got all the DNA you look for. He’s got work ethic. His leg is so dadgum strong. He’s got a really strong leg, and he’s a guy that can figure things out. If he misses a kick, he’ll go look at it, evaluate it and he’ll fix it himself. I’m very biased, but I think it’s a heck of a pick.”

 

How York Stacks Up In Tough AFC North Kicking Game

McMahon is a fan of Evan McPherson, but he believes York can compete at a high level also.

Priefer will likely have Dawson mentor York especially when it comes to mastering the weather and conditions at FirstEnergy Stadium.

All this adds up to a lot of special teams’ excitement, and a lot of Cade York jersey sales in Cleveland.

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Baltimore Ravens v Chicago Bears
Jakeem Grant Shows Off His Inner Mike Tyson
NFL Combine
Perrion Winfrey Will Bring Energy To Browns
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (5/2/22)

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Jakeem Grant Shows Off His Inner Mike Tyson

No more pages to load