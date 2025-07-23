Browns Nation

Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Myles Garrett Makes Bold Statement Ahead Of 2025 Season

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

In early February, Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett publicly requested a trade, expressing his desire to contend for a Super Bowl.

That stance shifted dramatically following a significant contract extension with the organization, which will pay him an average of $40 million annually and solidifies his place as one of the most impactful players in franchise history.

While many outside the organization remain skeptical about the Browns’ chances in 2025, Garrett’s mindset hasn’t wavered.

He remains focused and confident in the group he’s preparing with heading into the season.

“Expectations are higher than ever. I expect to bounce back from last year. … I expect to get to the Super Bowl … I have to be the very best player I can be every single day, whether we’re practicing or playing,” Garrett said, per Kelsey Russo.

Garrett’s frustration from the offseason wasn’t just emotional. It came from a place of belief. He knew the locker room had more to offer than what a 3-14 record showed.

That disappointment wasn’t about unmet expectations set by outsiders but was internal. The players knew they had more to give.

Now, with a strong core and an energized young group, the focus has shifted.

Garrett’s mindset is clear about channeling that frustration into action. From offense to special teams, every unit is being evaluated, adjusted, and positioned to make a real impact.

The message is simple: there’s still a lot left in the tank, and this season’s about making sure they don’t waste a drop.

The Browns will have to prove that by navigating one of the league’s toughest opening stretches.

Yagya Bhargava
Yagya Bhargava
