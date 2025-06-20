Mark Schlereth Sends Big Warning To Shedeur Sanders

The last thing the Cleveland Browns need on the heels of a disastrous 3-14 season while still employing a quarterback with a twice-torn Achilles and a laundry list of off-field issues is another off-field issue from anybody on the team, especially their new high-profile rookie quarterback.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened recently as fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders made headlines for receiving a pair of speeding tickets and missing a subsequent court appearance, which has many worried that the character concerns that led to him slipping from the first to the fifth round could be rearing their ugly head once again.

Player-turned-analyst Mark Schlereth recently chimed in on the issue during Friday’s episode of Breakfast Ball, and he said it’s time for Sanders to grow up.

“Being a late-round draft choice, nothing is guaranteed for you. At some point, you got to understand the situation,” Schlereth said.

.@markschlereth reacts to Shedeur Sanders getting a 2nd speeding ticket this month: "You're a 5th round draft choice. And it's some of the decisions you have made. This lends credence to the criticism that he received in the pre-draft process." pic.twitter.com/aMzE0ClZng — Breakfast Ball (@BrkfstBallOnFS1) June 20, 2025

Schlereth noted that this situation lends credence to the pre-draft issues that surrounded Sanders, and people who were already doubting his character are now going to have more evidence to support their worries.

It was already an uphill battle for Sanders to win the starting role over Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel, but now, he has opened the door for bigger conversations.

It’s unlikely a fifth-round pick would get cut for this, but it’s not something that is going to get swept under the rug and forgotten about.

Hopefully, this will serve as a wake-up call and Sanders will take his time on the bench to reflect and develop into the quarterback and leader he is capable of being.

NEXT:

Analyst Names Which Rookie Will Have 'Biggest Impact' On Browns