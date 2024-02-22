Reporter Clarifies Browns Plans for Nick Chubb

It looks like Nick Chubb is here to stay.

Recent rumors had surfaced that the Cleveland Browns may look to cut their star running back this offseason.

However, those rumors may be shutting down entirely, as Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com says the Browns have no intentions of cutting Chubb from the roster (via Faithful Dawgs Podcast on Twitter).

The #Browns have no plans to cut Nick Chubb according to @MaryKayCabot. pic.twitter.com/CYtBApb5IX — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) February 22, 2024

The rumors began over the possibility of Cleveland cutting Chubb as a cap casualty.

The Deshaun Watson contract makes the cap situation in Cleveland tricky in terms of being able to extend other stars.

Chubb is entering the final year of his deal and is coming off another gruesome knee injury.

The Browns, if they elected to cut Chubb, would save just under $12 million.

That money would certainly be useful in terms of fortifying other spots on the roster.

But, as MKC reports, those potential savings aren’t enough enticement for the Browns to move on from Chubb.

He’s become one of the league’s premier backs and is an absolute fan favorite across northeast Ohio.

Cleveland’s offense is simply better and more efficient with Chubb than without him.

That’s important, considering Deshaun Watson’s job gets made easier with a prolific running game to lean on.

That ground dominance disappeared in Cleveland last season when Chubb went down.

While there’s no guarantee he will come back the exact same, Chubb’s rebounded once already from a horrific injury he suffered with Georgia.

If anyone’s a candidate to bounce back from injury, it’s Chubb.

While nothing is official, Cabot is typically spot-on with her reporting.

Browns fans should be confident that their team plans on keeping Chubb in town.