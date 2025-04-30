Mason Graham Has Decided On His Jersey Number With Browns

For more than a month, everybody thought the Cleveland Browns would take Travis Hunter at No. 2.

Instead, they got a huge haul, traded back, and landed one of the first players they met with: Mason Graham.

Given the well-documented Shedeur Sanders debacle and the never-ending media coverage, plus the fact that the Browns didn’t get Hunter, Graham’s selection pretty much went unnoticed.

Now, the young man is ready to get to work and make everybody remember his name.

With that in mind, he has already chosen his jersey number.

As shown by NFL Jersey Numbers on X, the defensive tackle out of Michigan will wear No. 94, which was lastly given to Dalvin Tomlinson.

Granted, it’s easy to understand why some people might not necessarily be thrilled about this selection.

Getting a defensive tackle as high as No. 5 may seem like a reach at first glance, as the positional value is questionable.

Nevertheless, one doesn’t have to be a football savant or a scouting expert to realize that Graham is a special player.

Graham can be a force on the interior of the defensive line like few young men we’ve seen in the past.

He’s an absolute stuffer against the run game, and he will bolster a Browns’ front seven that has the potential to be the best in the league.

Getting such a talented and physically gifted player and an additional first-round pick in 2026 was a huge win for Andrew Berry.

Hopefully, it won’t be long before the fans realize it as well.

