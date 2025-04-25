Mason Graham Sends 4-Word Warning Message After Joining Browns

The Cleveland Browns were one of the most talked-about teams in the league leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, as many wondered what the team would do to try to upgrade their roster.

While most expected them to stay at the No. 2 overall pick and take Travis Hunter, the Browns decided to make a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, getting several picks in return and moving back three spots.

Fans might have been upset with the move at the time, but the player they drafted, Mason Graham, has already shown a lot of firepower and excitement to be on the team.

Graham had a 4-word message about what fans can expect from him.

“I’m going to dominate,” Graham said.

Asked new #Browns DL Mason Graham what fans should know about him: “I’m going to dominate. Come in and dominate." "I want to win at all costs, and I want to get Cleveland back on top.” pic.twitter.com/iUWU6XiBOf — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 25, 2025

Graham was a force to be reckoned with during his collegiate days with the University of Michigan, and given the fact that he’s going to be playing alongside Myles Garrett, there’s no telling what his ceiling will be as a pro.

The Browns got a massive upgrade on the defensive side of the ball by taking Graham, and the fact that they now have a lot more draft capital should help their outlook moving forward.

Fans are excited to see what they’ll do with the rest of their draft picks, but they certainly got off to a hot start by taking Graham, a player who is more than ready to get to work and make this team better from Day 1.

NEXT:

Analyst Says Browns Got 'Massive Haul' In Draft Day Trade