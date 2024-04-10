Maurice Hurst Has Hilarious Reaction to Brazil Game News

When the NFL announced an opening weekend game in Brazil, they only announced the home team.

Speculation abounded regarding their opponent until the Cleveland Browns’ Maurice Hurst II slipped during an interview.

Hurst told a reporter that he might visit Rio since the Browns would be in Brazil.

But it appears Hurst was merely guessing like the rest of us after the NFL’s official announcement earlier today.

Hurst took to social media with a comical response to the Eagles-Packers matchup.

I tried to tell everyone 😂 — Maurice Hurst II (@mohurstjr) April 10, 2024

Cleveland’s jovial defensive linemen insisted he “tried to tell everyone” as if he never mentioned the Browns in Brazil.

Fans responded to his post quickly, with most saying they thought of Hurst as soon as they heard the news.

NFL management doesn’t like leaked news about their schedule.

Maybe Hurst’s faux pas prompted the league to change their mind at Green Bay’s expense.

That might be a blessing as the Browns now have a good shot at opening the 2024 season at home.

With a major concert at Cleveland Stadium on September 13, the NFL is likely to put the Browns on the road for Week 2.

Cleveland opened at home against the Bengals last year but was on the road for three seasons before that.

Green Bay’s trip to Brazil does not rule out an international game for the Browns in England.

But if Hurst says he plans to take teammates to Buckingham Palace, don’t book tickets.

