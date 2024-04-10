D’Onta Foreman Picks Notable Jersey Number With The Browns

When Kareem Hunt rejoined the Cleveland Browns last season, fans had no problem picking him out on the field.

That’s because he slipped right back into the No. 27 jersey he wore during his previous seasons in Cleveland.

But change happens and time moves on, even in Cleveland.

As noted by “NFL Jersey Numbers,” a different player will use Hunt’s familiar number this year.

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman (@D33_foreman) is wearing number 27. Last worn by Kareem Hunt. #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/3Lo8BQnzPi — NFL Jersey Numbers (@nfl_jersey_num) April 9, 2024

Free-agent running back D’Onta Foreman is assigned No. 27 for the 2024 NFL season.

Foreman last used the number with Houston during his first two years in the league.

Those were mostly forgettable seasons for Foreman who moved on to Tennessee for his third year.

He wore No. 45 for the two years spent with the Titans.

When the Carolina Panthers signed Foreman for what would be his best season to date, he chose a familiar number.

Foreman rocked the number he last wore with the Texas Longhorns, making highlights with No. 33 on his back.

Chicago had him use the No. 21 for the 2023 season.

Browns fans may lament what appears to be the final decision on Hunt’s return.

Hunt arguably lost a step last year and was called out for his practice habits by former coach Stump Mitchell.

But the fan favorite remained a reliable short-yardage weapon, racking up nine touchdowns in 15 games.

Foreman can cover Hunt’s RB2 role as well as fill in for Nick Chubb if he is not ready for Week 1.

