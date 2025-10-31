Tony Dungy Proposes Major Browns Trade

The Cleveland Browns tend to find themselves in the midst of trade talks, especially in the offseason and near the trade deadline.

This team has had its fair share of struggles over the years, and fans and analysts alike are constantly scheming up ideas that could make them better, either in the long or short term.

Myles Garrett’s name came up a lot in the offseason, but he ultimately signed an extension with the Browns, hoping to help this team take the next step.

These rumors have continued leading up to the trade deadline, even though Garrett signed a long-term contract with the Browns.

In a recent segment of NBC Sports’ ‘Football Night in America,’ Tony Dungy indicated that three teams should go all-out in their pursuit of Garrett, offering three first-round picks for him.

He named the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, and Buffalo Bills as the three teams that should pursue him the hardest, all of which are among the best in the AFC and could certainly use a difference-maker like Garrett on their roster.

“I might see if the Cleveland Browns are just crazy. If I’m a contender, I might call them and see if they’re ready to give me Myles Garrett. If I’m the Bills, Patriots,or the Colts and I need that one guy to turn on my defense, maybe I can give you three number ones,” Dungy said.

Any team in the league would be thrilled to acquire Garrett, but as Dungy noted, it would take a king’s ransom to acquire him.

Trading for elite edge rushers doesn’t happen often in the NFL, but the Green Bay Packers were able to make one happen with the Dallas Cowboys to acquire Micah Parsons. But it should be noted that they gave up two firsts, not three.

Parsons is also younger than Garrett and has a longer shelf life, in theory, but if teams are desperate enough, they might be willing to offer the Browns three firsts for Garrett’s services.

It will be interesting to see how things all play out and if the trade deadline yields any massive moves like Dungy’s suggestion.

