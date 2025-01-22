Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals His Pick For Browns In First Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns will have an opportunity to turn their franchise around with their next draft pick.

It’s not usual to have the No. 2 pick, so they need to make the most of it.

With that in mind, NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. shared his prediction for what the Browns will do.

In his first Mock Draft of the season, Kiper has the Browns taking WR/DB prospect Travis Hunter (via Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show).

Mel Kiper Jr. just put out his first mock draft of the season. The pick for the #Browns at #2 is NOT a QB: pic.twitter.com/JhKu6HOBEa — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) January 22, 2025

While he admits that the Browns could certainly use a quarterback, he believes they will address that situation in free agency or later in the draft.

He also thinks they can trade down.

Whatever the case, Hunter is just too good of a prospect to pass on.

Kiper believes the Browns, unlike most teams, would use him primarily as a wide receiver and sparingly as a defensive back.

Hunter has made it clear that he intends to play on both sides of the field in the pros, as he did at Jackson State and Colorado.

Hunter was penciled in as the best prospect in this class for most of the pre-draft process, so getting him at No. 2 would be great, even if the Browns seem to have bigger needs at other spots on the roster.

