Insider Names A Big Challenge For Tommy Rees In First Year

To say that the Cleveland Browns’ offense wasn’t good in 2024 would be a significant understatement.

They failed to establish the run, and their passing game only showed glimpses of potential when Jameis Winston took the reins of the offense.

Ken Dorsey and Kevin Stefanski didn’t seem to be on the same page, the quarterback room was far from good, and the offensive line’s struggles were just too much to overcome.

On top of that, the running back corps also underperformed.

Nick Chubb might not be the same player he once was, and even if he returns, the Browns need to add more talent to their RB room.

That’s why Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes that revamping the running game will be Tommy Rees’ biggest challenge next season.

In her latest column, she talked about the team’s urgency to establish the run and how teams close to the top in rushing yards made the playoffs:

“Rees will have to work closely with new offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren to resuscitate the ground game, which will likely need a new bruising workhorse back to replace Nick Chubb. A more robust ground attack, from possibly a running QB and a combination of backs, will be a key to a more explosive offense in 2025. This season, seven of the league’s top 10 rushing teams made the playoffs,” Cabot said.

Of course, it’s hard to establish the run when you’re constantly playing catch-up.

The Browns fell behind early and often, sometimes by double digits, and were forced to throw the ball repeatedly.

Also, the injuries and regression to the offensive line made it almost impossible to find any room or space to operate out of the backfield.

This draft class will be stacked at the running back position, and with a couple of tweaks to the offensive line, this team should be able to return to their old ways and become a run-heavy team.

