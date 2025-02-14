Nick Chubb Predicted To Sign With NFC Team

The Cleveland Browns’ roster is slated to look much different in 2025.

Andrew Berry and the front office are expected to make some key moves throughout the offseason to try and add some much-needed talent to the roster, but they’ll have to let go of some players in the process.

One player who could be on the move is Nick Chubb, an upcoming free agent for the Browns.

Chubb was viewed as an elite running back a few years ago, but his ACL injury has kept him from maintaining that status for the long haul.

He could still be serviceable to another team despite his slowed production, and Steve Bradshaw predicted that the Dallas Cowboys would sign him in an article for “TWSN.”

“Not only would this make sense for the Cowboys, but they’re much closer to contention than the Browns. Assuming the Cowboys draft a rookie, it will be extremely helpful for him to learn under Chubb. Chubb isn’t valued as highly as he once was, but the Cowboys are getting a solid number two back nonetheless,” Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw indicated that, because Chubb might not have much time left in the league, he will likely be more interested in joining a contender than staying on the Browns, who could be a few years away.

He also mentioned the Cowboys could draft a rookie RB, with some predicting they’ll be in for the Ashton Jeanty sweepstakes, and he could certainly learn a lot from a player like Chubb, should they sign him in the offseason.

