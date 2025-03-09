Details Emerge About Myles Garrett’s ‘Change Of Heart’ With Browns

The trajectory of the Cleveland Browns’ offseason and future dramatically changed on Sunday morning when ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped the shocking news that the team and Myles Garrett had agreed to a new four-year extension worth an average of $40 million a year.

It was a shocking turn of events after Garrett’s public trade request was released weeks ago, though the Browns were adamant they were not going to move Garrett despite his request.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently wrote an article that revealed more details about Garrett’s “change of heart” and decision to remain with the Browns.

“Garrett’s agent, Nicole Lynn, told cleveland.com by phone Sunday. “Myles had a change of heart and he’s excited to go from Cleveland to Canton and chase a championship in Ohio. “When he made that decision, he said ‘I want to get this done before free agency so I can start recruiting free agents, so I can help the team.’ And I said ‘alright, we have 24 hours to get this done’ and we did it.”

It’s pretty easy to have a change of heart when somebody throws $40 million a year at you, but regardless, this is a massive change in direction for the franchise.

Many assumed a trade and a rebuild was inevitable since Garrett was the team’s best trade asset, but locking him down through 2030 brings a renewed sense of hope for the future.

With Garrett having a change of heart, the front office can now focus more on the offense, which was the worst in the league in 2024 thanks to the quarterback uncertainty and the lack of explosive playmaking ability from everybody outside of Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku.

Browns fans can rejoice now that Garrett isn’t going anywhere, and now the focus shifts toward his promise of helping recruit free agents.

NEXT:

Fans React To Myles Garrett's Record-Breaking Contract Extension With Browns