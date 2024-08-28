Mike Hall’s Status For 2024 Season Opener Revealed

The Cleveland Browns announced their 53-man roster on Tuesday, and one notable name was missing from the list: Mike Hall Jr.

Cleveland chose Hall in the second round of this year’s draft, and analysts believed Hall would get into the team’s rotation of defensive tackles during the 2024 regular season.

The reason for Hall’s absence from the initial regular-season roster was revealed late Tuesday.

NFL insider Adam Schefter shared on Twitter Hall’s status for the season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Browns placed rookie DT Michael Hall Jr. on the commissioner’s exempt list, where he will not count against the 53-man roster limit and will not be eligible to practice, play in or attend games,” Schefter explained.

Schefter noted that Hall can be at the training facility throughout his time on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt list.

Earlier this month, Hall was arrested by Avon police officers during an alleged domestic violence incident.

The NFL shared the details of the incident as Hall allegedly brandished a weapon during the dispute.

Hall will go before a judge on September 10 and could potentially resolve the matter as the victim has provided police with a new statement following the incident.

The 6-foot-3 defensive tackle played at Ohio State for three seasons before being drafted by the Browns.

At Ohio State, Hall earned All-Big Ten Conference honors for the 2023 campaign after finishing with 24 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

For his 28-game Buckeye career, Hall finished with 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

