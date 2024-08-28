Browns Could Target Super Bowl Champion WR In NFL Waiver Wire

The Cleveland Browns installed a new offense this offseason, one that focuses on three- and four-receiver sets to move the football.

Cleveland had as many as 12 wide receivers on the 90-man roster, but the team settled on half that number for their 53-man regular season squad.

Should the Browns be in the market for more wide receiver help to aid quarterback Deshaun Watson?

If the team is targeting help at that position, one athlete the Browns could look into is two-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed on Twitter that the Kansas City Chiefs waived the wide receiver on Tuesday as part of their roster cutdown.

Source: Chiefs are releasing WR Kadarius Toney. pic.twitter.com/rKsYOF9oQ1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2024

Toney started his career with the New York Giants as the team selected him with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

During the 2022 season, Kansas City traded for Toney early in the year, and the wide receiver played in seven games during his first season with the Chiefs.

Last year, Toney played in 13 games for Kansas City and earned 169 receiving yards with one receiving touchdown and 31 rushing yards.

In his career, Toney has made 82 receptions for 760 yards and three touchdown receptions while he’s rushed 21 times for 119 yards with one additional score.

The Sporting News has the Browns listed as the 23rd team on the NFL’s waiver process pecking order, allowing the franchise to add a player who has less than four seasons on an NFL regular season roster.

Cleveland’s spot in the waiver order is based on their finish for the 2023 regular season.

