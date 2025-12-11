Mike Martz Defends Kevin Stefanski Amid Criticism

The Cleveland Browns’ struggles have been well-documented throughout the 2025 NFL season. Many fans have complained about many areas of this team, and analysts continue to discuss what has gone wrong for this team all year.

While there have been plenty of complaints about their special teams and coordinator Bubba Ventrone, more scrutiny has fallen on the shoulders of Kevin Stefanski. He’s led them to the playoffs twice since 2020, but with the team being one of the worst in the league at the moment, record-wise, past success doesn’t seem to matter.

If the public’s opinion means anything, Stefanski will likely be out as head coach after the 2025 campaign.

The hope is that he’s the problem and that the Browns can make marked improvements with someone else calling the shots in 2026.

This is a common sentiment; however, in a recent conversation, former head coach Mike Martz talked about many of the things Stefanski does well, and that he shouldn’t shoulder so much blame.

“He’s good in so many areas. I just love his demeanor. He’s calm, nothing is off the cuff, everything is really thought through well,” Martz said.

Martz noted Stefanski’s leadership, trying to explain that he’s a great asset to their locker room in many ways. Players haven’t necessarily spoken out about Stefanski, so he could be on to something with these comments, but it’s clear that what he’s doing isn’t translating to tangible, on-field success.

This team needs an infusion of talent, likely from free agency, trades, and the draft, but they could also benefit from some new coaches. Most fans would be shocked to see Stefanski back in the building in 2026, but stranger things have happened, so this will be a situation to monitor over the next several months.

