Kevin Stefanski Addresses Frustration About Bubba Ventrone After Sunday’s Loss

Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone has been under fire all season for the unit’s countless mistakes. Whether it’s missed kicks, punt or kick return touchdowns allowed, mental errors, or other miscues, the special teams seem to find a way to make a costly mistake every week.

On Sunday, the struggles continued. During the loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Browns gave up a blocked punt in the fourth quarter—the Titans’ first blocked punt since 2012. The Titans capitalized on the excellent field position, kicking a field goal to take a 31-17 lead with just under ten minutes left in the game.

When asked about another special teams gaffe after the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski quickly shut down the question, as reported by Zac Jackson.

“I’m not gonna get into that type of stuff. We have to play better. We have to coach better. Bottom line,” Stefanski said.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has faced plenty of criticism for repeating the same lines after each Browns loss.

Saying “we have to play better and coach better” gets old when the same mistakes keep happening week after week, season after season.

It’s easy to see why Stefanski and his staff have come under fire—there appears to be a lack of accountability, and fans want to see action, not just words. Fans need a reason to believe that things will be better in the future, and its hard to see that they will be when there are major question marks about the person in charge of leading them.

Perhaps what this team needs is a fresh voice in the locker room and a new perspective to make a big step forward in 2026.

One thing is certain: the special teams unit needs serious changes next season.

