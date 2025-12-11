Browns Nation

Thursday, December 11, 2025
Browns Urged To Draft 'Elite' Tackle Prospect

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could use plenty of help on the offensive line this offseason. They might lose all five starters, or at least four of them, in the offseason. With that in mind, coach Matt Wilson reached out to the team with a suggestion.

He seems to know who they should target at left tackle:

“Indiana LT Carter Smith is ELITE,” Wilson posted on X.

Smith isn’t as highly-touted as other offensive linemen in this class. He’s projected to be taken in the third round, so he could certainly be an intriguing prospect to consider.

The Browns have been tied to Alabama star OT Kadyn Proctor multiple times in the past. He should be available late in the first round, and they could use their first-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars to get him.

That being said, Proctor might be better suited to play offensive guard in the pros. He’s a stud as a pass-protector and absolutely elite as a run-blocker, but he may struggle against bigger and more physical players in the NFL.

The Browns should use at least two high draft picks to get help for their offensive line. Dawand Jones is very talented, but he clearly cannot be trusted to be a full-time player, given his history of injuries. That’s where someone like Carter could come in handy. Draft stock is only meaningful on paper, and we’ve seen players outplay their draft selection way too many times in the past.

He could end up being one of the steals of the draft, and if the Browns play their cards right, he could fall right into their laps.

Browns Nation