Report: Browns In Trade Talks About No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have a myriad of draft picks right now.

That puts them in a privileged position to finally turn things around and give their aging and expensive roster a major influx of young and cheap talent.

They also have an opportunity to get one of the most talented prospects we’ve ever seen.

Then again, it seems like that might not be the case.

According to a report by Dianna Russini of The Athletic, multiple teams have engaged in trade talks with the Browns regarding the No. 2 pick:

“Sources say the Browns and the Giants, who own the first two picks of the second round, are in trade talks with teams at the back end of the first round. If either team trades up, the expectation is that it would be to select a quarterback,” Russini said.

For weeks, reports have linked the Browns to Colorado star Travis Hunter.

A hybrid defensive back and wide receiver, Hunter is one of the most well-rounded and spectacular prospects in recent sports history, and it should take a massive haul for the Browns to even consider passing on him.

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network also reported that the Browns and Giants have been fielding calls for their first-round selections.

This draft is quite stacked at all positions except for quarterback, so there’s a chance that the Browns could still get several star-caliber players even if they trade down.

Then again, as much as they might favor quantity over quality right now, this decision could come back to haunt them for years to come.

Hunter looks like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of prospect and someone who could become a star on both sides of the field almost right away, and whoever passes on him could go down in infamy.

NEXT:

Todd McShay Is Hearing Trade Rumors About Browns' No. 2 Pick