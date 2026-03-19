Browns Veteran Lineman Linked To Big Move To AFC Rival

The Cleveland Browns have already lost a few important players due to free agency, and they may not be done yet. One name that has been watched since before the offseason even began is Ethan Pocic. The center has been with the Browns for several seasons now, but there is a good chance he leaves soon.

According to Bill Barnwell of ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens might try to acquire Pocic.

“The best center on the market might be former Browns lineman Ethan Pocic, but if the Ravens want their former divisional rival, they would need to wait until after June 1 to sign him and save the compensatory pick,” Barnwell wrote.

Pocic was just one of the multiple Browns players who suffered painful injuries last season. Back in December, Pocic suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon versus the Tennessee Titans. In the end, he played for 13 weeks in 2025.

Since coming to the Browns in 2021, Pocic has been a steady presence for the team, appearing in at least 13 games per season. When 2025 began, the Browns knew that a parting of the ways could be around the corner. Pocic was entering the final season of his three-year, $18 million contract.

There hasn’t been a lot of noise about Pocic since free agency began, and perhaps that is partly because he suffered his injury months ago. Teams may be hesitant to pick him up when they aren’t sure what condition he’ll be in next year.

Seeing him leave for a divisional rival would be painful, but it could give the Browns a leg up, as they now know Pocic’s style of play and skill set very well.

As noted by Barnwell, the Ravens would have to wait before they could make a move on Pocic.

And, of course, there is always the possibility that the Browns and Pocic agree to another deal and he comes back to Cleveland.

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