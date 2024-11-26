Browns Nation

Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Mike Vrabel Dodges Question About Coaching Future

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 14: Coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel of the Cleveland Browns watches a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2024 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Entering the Cleveland Browns’ contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rumors swirled that head coach Kevin Stefanski could be fired shortly after the AFC North matchup.

A 24-19 upset of the Steelers calmed those rumors, and both Stefanski and Browns GM Andrew Berry appear set to return in 2025 in their respective roles after last week’s Thursday Night contest.

That leaves a big question unanswered, concerning which sideline former Tennessee Titans coach and current team consultant Mike Vrabel will work next season.

During this week’s Monday Night Football contest, Eli and Peyton Manning both attempted to get that answer from Vrabel.

As Browns insider Tony Grossi explained on X after the “ManningCast” show, Vrabel provided an interesting response to where he could end up coaching in 2025.

“Vrabel says he grew (up a) Browns fan & appreciates consulting role. Dodges question about where he’ll coach next,” Grossi shared on X.

At one time, Vrabel was linked as a potential coach in waiting for Cleveland.

His movements – especially on game days – appeared to back those rumors as he was seen wearing a headset during the New Orleans contest earlier this month.

Stefanski explained that Vrabel “is involved in a lot of what we do” during game days, according to comments he made in a press conference following the team’s 35-14 loss to the Saints (via Daniel Oyefusi’s X account).

Vrabel is an Ohio native who played for the Buckeyes during his college days, earning back-to-back Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year awards in 1995 and 1996.

He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs during his NFL career.

Earnest Horn
