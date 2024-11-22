Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, November 22, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Juan Thornhill Has Honest Admission About His Performance On Thursday

Juan Thornhill Has Honest Admission About His Performance On Thursday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

Last week, a video of Browns safety Juan Thornhill circulated online as the safety was called out for a less-than-stellar effort against the New Orleans Saints, allowing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to score without putting up much of a fight to stop him.

It was a lesson learned for the six-year veteran.

After his poor showing against the Saints, the Cleveland safety was determined to not let that happen again, and his effort on Thursday night helped the Browns end an extended run by quarterback Justin Fields.

Following the Pittsburgh contest, analyst Spencer German caught up with Thornhill to discuss what changed over the previous contest.

Thornhill offered up his explanation in a video German shared on X, a clip that revealed his poor showing against the Saints inspired him to perform better on Thursday against Pittsburgh.

“That play is not me; I’m just going to be completely honest,” Thornhill said, adding, “I got a little lazy, and I own up to it. But that’s just not me. That will never happen again. That’s why when (Fields) broke out today, I was determined I was going to catch him. I was going to run him down.”

The play in question was a fourth-quarter run by Fields as the mobile quarterback went up the right side of the field for a 30-yard gain.

X user Joshua Tully shared the video of the play on X as Thornhill comes from the bottom of the screen and closes the gap with Fields, eventually knocking him out of bounds on his 30-yard gain.

For the contest, Thornhill had seven tackles to finish second on the team in this statistical category.

NEXT:  Video Shows How Browns Celebrated After Steelers' Failed Hail Mary
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation