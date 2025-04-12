Mina Kimes Suggests Browns Draft ‘Intriguing’ QB

The Cleveland Browns finally addressed their quarterback situation, signing former player Joe Flacco to a one-year deal on Friday.

Flacco is a bona fide starter who can compete with Kenny Pickett.

Now, Cleveland can use its No. 2 overall selection on a quarterback like Shedeur Sanders, or the Browns can wait until after the first round to take a prospect in this year’s class.

Analyst Mina Kimes sees an “intriguing” possibility opening up for the Browns after signing Flacco this week.

The analyst shared her thoughts, urging Cleveland to draft a player that she believes will be available in the second round.

“I would really be intrigued if they were to add a quarterback like Tyler Shough out of Louisville later in the draft because to me, he is one of the more pro-ready players,” Kimes said.

.@minakimes would be "intrigued" if the Browns drafted a QB later in the draft after potentially taking Travis Hunter or Adbul Carter with the No. 2 pick 👀 pic.twitter.com/lYtiPIWOA4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 11, 2025

Shough is projected as a Day 2 pick despite multiple analysts calling him the most pro-ready quarterback prospect.

He’s also been praised for his good field vision and ability to make intermediate and deep throws, but critics have pointed to his inconsistencies and poor decision-making when facing pressure as glaring weaknesses he’ll have to overcome to be successful in the NFL.

Shough’s maturity is due in part to being one of the oldest members of this draft class, and he’ll turn 26 in September.

The quarterback has played at multiple schools since starting with the Oregon Ducks in 2018.

After limited playing time with the Ducks, Shough transferred to Texas Tech in 2021, and he started multiple games over the next three years for the Red Raiders.

Last season was his only campaign with Louisville, but he produced his best results in 2024.

