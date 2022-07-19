Myles Garrett Achieves Special Honor In Madden Video Game

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is having a great time during the 2022 NFL offseason.

He showcased his basketball skills during the NBA Summer League.

He also helped the Cleveland Cavaliers tease their new jerseys.

Garrett is immersing himself more in the Cleveland community.

But aside from ingratiating himself to the team’s diehard fans, he has also penetrated the upper echelon of the Madden NFL 23 video game.

Garrett became the latest member of the 99 Club after Bruce Smith, the league’s all-time sacks leader, surprised him with his 99 Club chain and trophy at The Sports Academy.

The leader of the Browns’ defensive line was so elated upon seeing the Hall of Famer that he had to stop his training.

“On behalf of Madden 23, we’d like to welcome you to the 99 Club, again. Great job, my man,” Smith said to Garrett.

To which Garrett responded, ” Not 98, not 97, not 100 yet, but 99.”

He also said, “It’s about time! I’m starting the season as one of the 99 members. I think that’s the standard, to be a 99.”

Garrett Will Face Some Of The League’s Top Quarterbacks

In their division alone, he will have to neutralize Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow in at least two games.

Also on their schedule are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, as well as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Garrett will also have a chance to sack Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in the upcoming season.

Stopping those quarterbacks and dominating the other team’s offensive line will make him truly deserving of the 99 Club.