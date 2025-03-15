Myles Garrett Admitted He Consulted With Browns Legend After Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns’ best player isn’t going anywhere.

After weeks of rumors, speculation, and an apparent rift with the front office, Andrew Berry got a deal done.

Of course, it’s hard to argue that he had the last laugh when Myles Garrett was the one who signed a record-breaking deal, but keeping him around was perhaps Berry’s biggest win as General Manager.

However, he did have some help from the outside.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the star defensive end consulted with Joe Thomas after he submitted his trade request.

#Browns Myles Garrett says he sought the advice of Hall of Famer Joe Thomas on his decision. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 14, 2025

The legendary offensive lineman may have played a big part in Garrett’s decision to stay.

Needless to say, the record-breaking contract and generational wealth may have also played a big part in his sudden change of heart.

Some fans are mad at Garrett for the way he approached this situation.

It’s hard to believe he legitimately changed his mind about the team’s chances of winning a Super Bowl in such a short period of time.

That leaves people questioning whether it was always about the money, and if it was, why didn’t he make it loud and clear from day one?

At the end of the day, a player has every right to maximize his value and demand as much money as they can possibly get, especially a player of Garrett’s caliber.

No one would’ve judged him if he had just threatened to hold out until he put pen to paper, just like most stars do nowadays.

But now that the damage is done, and perhaps it will be better for everybody to just move on.

