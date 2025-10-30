Overlooked Browns WR Could Be Potential Spark For Offense

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive approach has looked different than what anyone expected heading into 2025.

After Jerry Jeudy had a breakout season in 2024, many believed he’d take a step forward this year and turn into a true alpha.

That hasn’t been the case, as tight ends Harold Fannin Jr. and David Njoku are leading the team in yards.

Jeudy hasn’t been able to get consistent work in the passing game with the quarterback switch from Joe Flacco to Dillon Gabriel.

If this connection doesn’t materialize soon, Gabriel could start looking elsewhere, which could begin with Malachi Corley.

As Mac Blank noted on X, Corley has made big plays when given opportunities on offense.

I think its time the #Browns up the touches for Malachi Corley 4 touches the past 2 weeks for 59yds (112yds on 5 KR's), CLE could use his speed and ability to make plays in the open field pic.twitter.com/I6DqpydPLD — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) October 29, 2025

He’s helped contribute 59 yards on offense in the past two weeks, and has also been a consistent kick-returner for them as well.

Corley was a third-round pick by the New York Jets in 2024, so he had some recognition heading into the league that hasn’t materialized into anything tangible yet.

However, if the Browns are looking for someone else to give a shot to who’s already on the roster, he could certainly be a player for them to keep an eye on.

Corley could see an increased workload moving forward, and if he develops a connection with Gabriel, there’s no telling what it could lead to as it relates to his future with this team and the NFL in general.

If Jeudy isn’t going to be the guy this year, someone has to step up, and that could be Corley if he plays his cards right.

