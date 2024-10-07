Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson’s Career Would Be Over If Browns Bench QB

Browns fans entered this season with the hope that a new-look offense – one built with three- and four-receiver base sets – would help quarterback Deshaun Watson return to his Pro Bowl form in Houston.

Thus far, those hopes have not been realized.

While Watson has shown flashes of brilliance this season, the quarterback has not thrown for more than 186 yards in a single game, and currently, his QBR sits at 20.7, the lowest-ranked player in the NFL with qualifying snaps.

Fans and pundits alike are clamoring for a change at the position, one that head coach Kevin Stefanski made clear would not come after the team’s Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Analyst Quincy Carrier shared his thoughts on X about Watson’s play, noting that a trip to the bench could be the end of the quarterback’s time in the NFL.

“(I)f Watson gets benched here his NFL career is done,” Carrier wrote, adding, “no team will think the scrutiny is worth it.”

last thing imma say on here about this I’ll save the rest for YouTube if Watson gets benched here his NFL career is done. no team will think the scrutiny is worth it. way to much baggage to be this bad and he’s gonna be 30+ https://t.co/GT3C2OWJcU — Quincy Carrier (@Kwen_C) October 6, 2024

Carrier based those thoughts on two items: Watson’s off-the-field issues and his advancing age.

Away from the field, Watson has been involved in multiple legal issues in the past that cost the quarterback a full season in Houston and 11 games at the start of his Cleveland career.

He’s also potentially facing another legal issue, a civil lawsuit that was announced after the Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Further, Watson is 29 years old and will be over 30 when he hits the open market.

The prospects of Cleveland getting out of Watson’s albatross of a contract – five years, $230 million fully guaranteed – this season or next are practically nonexistent at this point.

