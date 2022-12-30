Browns Nation

Myles Garrett Comments On His Benching

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

Speculation was rampid as to why Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski benched Pro Bowl defensive end, Myles Garrett, for the first series during the Week 16 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Coach Stefanski did not provide much insight, and defensive coordinator Joe Woods only called it “an internal decision”.

Garrett commented about the benching on Friday.

 

What Garrett Said

Garrett called it a “misunderstanding”.

It was related to his illness last week that prevented him from practicing.

Garrett added:

“I respect his [Stefanski’s] decision.”

Garrett did not elaborate on the source of the miscommunication.

There was also reportedly a fine, of an undisclosed amount, assessed to Garrett for this issue.

 

Surprising Behavior

Though all is well now, it is still surprising that a captain and veteran of the team did not communicate properly when he was ill.

It is the latest off-the-field issue for Garrett in an odd season that included being involved in a serious car accident as he was leaving practice back in September.

 

Garrett Turned 27 This Week

In the midst of all the speculation regarding his benching, Garrett celebrated his 27th birthday this week.

He has accomplished a lot in his NFL career, but he is constantly motivated to achieve the ultimate prize, a Super Bowl Championship.

It is disappointing that the Browns are not in the playoffs, but hopefully, Garrett and the defense figure out what they need to do to be more dominant in 2023.

