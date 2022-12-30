Ex Browns QB Joshua Dobbs Throws First NFL TD

The Thursday night football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Dallas Cowboys elicited a lot of interest from all over the country.

Joshua Dobbs, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback, made his first NFL start for the Titans in improbable circumstances.

He was with the team a short time, so short in fact, that his parents needed to help him get his car from Detroit to Tennessee according to CBS’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Everything you need to know about Josh Dobbs and his fam via @NFLonPrime: Josh was so committed to getting to his new team, he raced to the Detroit airport and left his car. His parents flew from GA to DTW to pick up his car, paid $325 to get it out, and drove it to Tennessee — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 30, 2022

One other interesting stat that was unearthed is that it was one day shy of 6 years ago since Dobbs last threw a touchdown pass in a regular season game.

That was also at Nissan Stadium when he was playing for the Tennessee Volunteers in the Music City Bowl on December 30, 2016.

Josh Dobbs has his 1st NFL pass touchdown. His last pass TD (excluding preseason) was almost 6 years to the day — Dec. 30, 2016 in the Music City Bowl for Tennessee against Nebraska. That Music City Bowl was played in Nissan Stadium, the same stadium as tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/23jDrY9pUv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2022

Fans all around the NFL, including Browns fans, were happy for Dobbs.

JOSH DOBBS THREW HIS FIRST TOUCHDOWN LET'S GOOOOOOOO — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) December 30, 2022

Dobbs Kept The Ball And Could Keep Starting Job Too

With Ryan Tannehill injured and an ineffective Malik Willis on the roster, many believe Dobbs did enough on Thursday to get himself a Week 18 start for the Titans against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is not one of those meaningless Week 18 games; the winner will be crowned the AFC South champion.

For his part, Dobbs showed what is so likable about him, his humility and grace.

He talked in the postgame press conference about wanting to keep that first TD ball.

#Titans QB Josh Dobbs got his 1st NFL TD tonight, he got to keep the ball: pic.twitter.com/5zJboaMLm3 — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) December 30, 2022

One more statistic of note that makes Dobbs even more amazing.

I’m going to assume this is the first touchdown pass from a certified rocket scientist in NFL history.

Cheers, Josh Dobbs.

Dobbs is the first certified rocket scientist to throw a touchdown pass in an NFL game.