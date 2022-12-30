Browns Nation

Ex Browns QB Joshua Dobbs Throws First NFL TD

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Thursday night football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Dallas Cowboys elicited a lot of interest from all over the country.

Joshua Dobbs, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback, made his first NFL start for the Titans in improbable circumstances.

He was with the team a short time, so short in fact, that his parents needed to help him get his car from Detroit to Tennessee according to CBS’s Aditi Kinkhabwala.

One other interesting stat that was unearthed is that it was one day shy of 6 years ago since Dobbs last threw a touchdown pass in a regular season game.

That was also at Nissan Stadium when he was playing for the Tennessee Volunteers in the Music City Bowl on December 30, 2016.

Fans all around the NFL, including Browns fans, were happy for Dobbs.

 

Dobbs Kept The Ball And Could Keep Starting Job Too

With Ryan Tannehill injured and an ineffective Malik Willis on the roster, many believe Dobbs did enough on Thursday to get himself a Week 18 start for the Titans against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is not one of those meaningless Week 18 games; the winner will be crowned the AFC South champion.

For his part, Dobbs showed what is so likable about him, his humility and grace.

He talked in the postgame press conference about wanting to keep that first TD ball.

One more statistic of note that makes Dobbs even more amazing.

Dobbs is the first certified rocket scientist to throw a touchdown pass in an NFL game.

 

 

 

No more pages to load