Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, February 6, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Consulted LeBron James On How To Leave Cleveland

Myles Garrett Consulted LeBron James On How To Leave Cleveland

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Myles Garrett Consulted LeBron James On How To Leave Cleveland
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were hit with stunning news as defensive superstar Myles Garrett formally requested a trade.

The franchise cornerstone has apparently reached a turning point, believing the team’s Super Bowl aspirations don’t align with his timeline.

Days after making his request public, Garrett opened up about the thought process behind this monumental decision.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show from NFL’s Radio Row in New Orleans, Garrett revealed he sought counsel from another Cleveland sports icon – LeBron James, who knows a thing or two about making high-stakes career moves from the city.

When discussing his conversation with James, Garrett shared details about seeking guidance for such a pivotal career decision.

“Just what a transition looked like for him, what his thought process was going into it before he left Cleveland. Just making sure I made a logical decision taking my time… really that area Northeast Ohio has been his home and it feels like my home as well,” Garrett said.

The defensive end emphasized that his ultimate goal is winning championships.

His comments hinted at a growing gap between his competitive drive and the Browns’ current trajectory, suggesting their visions for success may no longer match.

The ball is now in Cleveland’s court, and they face a critical decision regarding their star defender.

While they could take a hard stance against the trade request, such an approach might not serve anyone’s interests.

The more prudent path might be acknowledging Garrett’s contributions and respecting his desire to chase championships while he’s still in his prime.

For the Cleveland Browns faithful, this news lands like a punch to the gut.

Yet it’s a reminder of the NFL’s ever-changing landscape, where even the strongest team-player bonds can unravel when ambitions and timelines drift apart.

NEXT:  Bernie Kosar Has Honest Admission About Being A Browns Fan Right Now
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation