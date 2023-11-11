Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Doubles Down On Comments About Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson

Myles Garrett Doubles Down On Comments About Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns defensive superstar Myles Garrett has never been one to shy away from making his opinions known.

He’s been vocal in the past about the abilities of current and former NFL players and where he would rank them on his personal All-Time Greats list.

This has included recent comments about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow being better than Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In a recent interview, Garrett stated that he would give the nod to Burrow over Jackson, at least at this point in their respective careers (via Dov Kleiman on Twitter.)

Garrett is no doubt referring to the fact that Burrow has had more success in the playoffs than Jackson, as he’s led the Bengals to back-to-back AFC Championships.

Burrow has also made a Super Bowl appearance in his young career, while Jackson has yet to make it out of the divisional round of the playoffs.

There’s no arguing with either of their abilities and the success they’ve had in the regular season.

Jackson won the NFL MVP award in 2019, and it seems like both players are candidates for the award year in and year out.

The fact that Garrett would give the nod to Burrow over Jackson certainly isn’t meant as an insult, it’s simply a statement that Garrett has more confidence in Burrow at this point in his career.

Garrett was careful to note that the situation could easily change, but that’s where we’re at right now.

Let’s hope that Garrett’s comments don’t serve to fuel Jackson, as he and the Ravens are set to take on the Browns this Sunday.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin Stefanski Details A Big Difference In Ravens' Offense This Season

10 mins ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes 1 Browns Key Absence For Ravens Game

16 mins ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Set To Elevate Preseason Standout To Active Roster

24 mins ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Would Be Dramatically Closer To Playoffs With A Win Over Ravens

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Nick Wright says Browns Star Would Be The NFL MVP Right Now

18 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Jim Schwartz Explains How Browns Will Defend Lamar Jackson

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Announce Official Status For Dawand Jones

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Radio Host Sends Warning To Deshaun Watson Ahead Of Ravens Game

21 hours ago

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy

Former All-Pro RB Issues A Challenge To Deshaun Watson for Week 10

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Former Browns Pro-Bowler Makes Deshaun Watson Prediction For Ravens Game

23 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Says Ravens Game Is Very Important For 1 Browns Star

2 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Martin Emerson Comments On 1 Big Matchup For Browns Sunday

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Amari Cooper Praises Notable Aspect of Deshaun Watson's Game

2 days ago

NFL cornerback Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Denzel Ward Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Ravens

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a successful pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Ravens Duel Is The 'Biggest' Game Of Browns' Season So Far

2 days ago

browns helmet

Ravens LB Speaks On 'Motivation' To Face The Browns

2 days ago

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Coach Names 1 Key For Browns To Beat The Ravens

2 days ago

Bernie Kosar #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a receiver during a 1988 NFL game

Fans Are Remembering Bill Belichick, Bernie Kosar Moment Today

3 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Sends A Message To Fans Ahead Of Divisional Games

3 days ago

Maurice Hurst II #90 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception during the third quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Notes The Importance Of Browns' Next 2 Games

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Big Admission About His 'Powers'

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Perrion Winfrey

Former Browns Player Signs With AFC East Team

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Playing On The Road

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Responds To People Criticizing His Crossover Move

3 days ago

Kevin Stefanski Details A Big Difference In Ravens' Offense This Season

No more pages to load