Myles Garrett Earns Notable Recognition From His Peers

With the 2024 NFL regular season wrapped up, the honors from the recently finished campaign are beginning to be announced.

Most of these awards are voted on by the media and analysts covering the players throughout the year while fans make up a portion of the voting for the players who make the NFL Pro Bowl roster each year.

Three years ago, the players themselves began voting for an NFLPA All-Pro team, a notable recognition by their peers in the league.

For the third straight year, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been selected for this recognition.

Garrett was named to the NFLPA All-Pro First Team on Wednesday, the only member of the Browns’ organization that received this honor.

Garrett is one of only seven players to be named on all three iterations of the NFLPA All-Pro team after his efforts in the 2024 regular season.

The defensive end finished the year with 47 tackles, 28 quarterback hits, 14 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

He earned his sixth trip to the Pro Bowl this season as he became the first player since 1982 to record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons.

Garrett joined New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor as the second player since 1982 – when the sack became an official statistic – to have recorded at least 12 sacks in five consecutive seasons.

After earning the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, Garrett should again be in the running for this honor this season after finishing behind only Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson in sacks this season.

