Myles Garrett Endorses Browns Rookie For Major NFL Honor

The Cleveland Browns have found a special player. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been far better than expected this season, and he had another great performance in their Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Schwesinger had 11 combined tackles and one interception, and he was instrumental in shutting down the middle of the field to prevent Ravens running back Derrick Henry from getting into a rhythm. That’s why, following the win, Myles Garrett endorsed the rookie for a major NFL honor.

“Carson, especially as a rookie, he’s the guy for Defensive Rookie of the Year. I don’t think there’s anyone ahead of him currently,” Garrett said.

#Browns rookie LB Carson Schwesinger has been lights out so far this season. Today, he notched 11 tackles—eight of which were solo—with two TFL and his second interception of the season. Schwesinger said he only cares about impressing his teammates. He's certainly done that. pic.twitter.com/cve73zlYq8 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 17, 2025

Schwesinger Emerges As Defensive Cornerstone

Truth be told, it’s hard to think of someone who deserves the award more this season. Garrett should know, as he is among the best defensive players in the NFL.

Cleveland’s defense continues to show up to play every single week. Unfortunately, the offense has yet to hold up its end of the bargain, and it’s almost impossible for a team to win that way.

Schwesinger looks like a future perennial All-Pro linebacker. He’s played through injury, and he’s gotten better with every game.

The second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft has outstanding instincts in coverage, but he can also thrive against the run, and he’s the type of hard-hitting linebacker who’s not going to give up on any play. That’s the type of young player a team can build around. With the way he’s played this season, the award may be his to lose at this point.

Week after week, he’s delivered the type of consistency that is very rare for a rookie. He is definitely proving that his draft stock was not just about potential but the start of something special.

