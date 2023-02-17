Myles Garrett Finished Near The Top Of An Elite Category

Myles Garrett has been one of the NFL’s best defenders since the Cleveland Browns drafted him in 2017.

During the 2022 regular season, Garrett was tied for second in the league in sacks, added five forced fumbles, and had 60 total tackles.

He dominated these traditional statistical categories and has been recognized in another area as well.

Fastest average pass rush get off (time to cross LOS) this season, per Next Gen Stats. Bryce Huff, 0.67s

Myles Garrett, 0.69

Josh Sweat, 0.75

T.J. Watt, 0.75

Justin Houston, 0.75

Trey Hendrickson, 0.76

Carl Lawson, 0.76

Von Miller, 0.77

Yannick Ngakoue, 0.77

Robert Quinn, 0.78 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) February 15, 2023

Garrett was second in the league in time to cross the line of scrimmage this year.

Because of his speed, Garrett can impose his will upon opposing teams, wreaking havoc on their offensive line.

This allows Garrett and the rest of the Browns defense to get to the quarterback quicker, often resulting in a higher sack percentage.

Garrett should be able to build on his success in 2023, especially in consideration of the Jadeveon Clowney situation.

Although Clowney is a great defender as well, he and Garrett often butted heads in the locker room.

If the rumors are true, that Clowney will be on the move in the offseason, this is great news for Garrett and the Browns.

The team will hopefully be able to enter the season drama-free.

If the offense can take the step forward that many are expecting, the defense will be put in a better position to succeed.

Will the Browns be able to make any noise in their division next season?

Coming off of a year that the Browns had a 7-10 record, they will be looking to right the ship on both sides of the ball.

Garrett is a big piece of that on defense, who looks to have another monster year.