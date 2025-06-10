Myles Garrett Gets Honest About Nick Chubb’s Departure

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with the emotional fallout from losing one of their most beloved players this offseason.

Nick Chubb officially signed with the Houston Texans after the Browns decided not to bring back the veteran running back, despite his significant impact on the organization and locker room culture.

The departure hit particularly hard for defensive end Myles Garrett, who made his feelings clear during recent discussions with team management.

“Myles Garrett said he was ‘lobbying’ the organization to re-sign RB Nick Chubb and that those were part of his conversations with GM Andrew Berry this offseason,” Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN posted on X.

Garrett’s advocacy for Chubb came during the same period when he was considering his own future with the franchise.

After expressing interest in being traded to a championship contender following Cleveland’s disappointing 2024 season, Garrett ultimately decided to stay.

He signed a four-year, $160 million extension with $123.5 million guaranteed.

The loss of Chubb represents more than just a roster move for the Browns. Garrett emphasized that the running back’s departure created a genuine void in the locker room, stemming from both his on-field contributions and personal character.

The team watched Chubb battle through serious injuries, including his recovery process and subsequent setbacks, which created deep bonds among teammates.

While Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have confirmed plans to eventually honor Chubb in the team’s Ring of Honor, that future recognition does little to ease the current absence.

Garrett acknowledged the reality of Chubb wearing a different uniform while maintaining his respect and support for the player.

The younger running backs now on Cleveland’s roster have a challenging standard to meet, inheriting the example Chubb set through his resilience during difficult times.

